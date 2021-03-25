WELDON SPRING, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Next month, 200 participants are set to play a game of golf for a good cause. Autism Speaks St. Louis will host its 10th anniversary golf classic at Whitmoor Country Club in Weldon Spring on April 19.
The organization says despite the pandemic, they've managed to put together their largest golf tournament to date. They've also already raised $175,000.
"The interest with people in the community has been overwhelming. In fact, we have a waiting list of about four or five foursomes that actually wants to see if someone doesn't show up they can go and play. Just this year we've added three committee members so the interest has been growing over these years,” said Jim Lammers, board member and golf chair for Autism Speaks.
Autism Speaks' mission is to provide resources and support for families affected by autism. For more information on the golf classic, visit here.
