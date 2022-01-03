Authorities warn about possible unauthorized COVID-19 test sites

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Questions are being raised about two unauthorized temporary COVID testing sites. One operated for a few hours on Friday in the parking lot of St. Clair Square Mall and the other operated most of last week in south St. Louis.
A viewer contacted News 4 after visiting the site in Fairview Heights and became concerned when she was asked to give her Social Security number or passport number. St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons confirmed the test site was there and said it's a red flag if a site requires a social security number.
"So there was somebody who did put a pop up tent there and was trying to, I guess, obtain information or whatever they were trying to do," he said.
Simmons said the pop-up test site didn't have permission to be on the mall's property, nor did it have authorization from the St. Clair County Health Department or the Illinois Health Department to conduct COVID testing.
Another temporary test site at 2700 S. Grand, in the Family Dollar parking lot, used the same form for patients and also raised suspicion. Traci Johnson said her daughter needed to get tested but couldn't find any available appointments for several days. A friend told her about the South Grand location and she sent her daughter there because she could walk right up and get tested.
"They were able to just walk right on up and it took them about 15 minutes or so," she said.
But Johnson said her daughter became worried when the form she was to fill out, asked for a Social Security number or passport number. A spokesman for the St. Louis Health Department said the operators of the South Grand site did not have authorization from the city to be running a testing site. And an employee of Family Dollar said the store did not give the test site workers permission to be on the property and asked them to leave multiple times.
The form also lists the Crestview Clinical Laboratory as the place where the swabs will be sent for testing. It also lists Community Wellness of America in Encinitas, California. A spokesman said the test site on South Grand is legitimate and that the organization has locations in 30 states and conducts 25,000 tests a day.
But the spokesman said the contract workers hired in St. Louis were using the wrong form and had made other mistakes, which were being corrected.
