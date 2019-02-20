EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. ( KMOV.com) -- The Edwardsville Police Department is searching for a woman who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint late Tuesday night.
According to police, a woman between the ages of 30-40 entered the Walgreens on West Vandalia Street just before 10 p.m. and demanded money from a cashier at gunpoint.
The woman, armed with a dark handgun with wooden accents, fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
She is described as being between 5'1 - 5'4 in height, weighing from 140 -170 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Police said the robber covered the lower half of her face with a black cloth mask.
No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information should contact detectives at 618-656-2131.
