JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Jefferson County are searching for a suspect who they say attempted an armed robbery with a machete and then hit a school bus as he tried to drive off.
The search is taking place near House Springs. Authorities tell News 4 that the suspect attempted an armed robbery at a gas station wearing a ski mask with a machete. The machete was used against him, so he sped away from the scene and then hit a school bus and crashed his car before running off.
Other information was not immediately known. News 4 has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
