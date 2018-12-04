EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Authorities say recent efforts to reduce murders in East St. Louis are working.
The plan is part of a nationwide effort called "Project Safe Neighborhood," in which East St. Louis is one of the targeted communities.
“Many people have called East St. Louis the most dangerous city in the country,” said Steven Weinhoeft, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.
Flanked by police, prosecutors and public officials, Weinhoeft talked about solutions at a press conference Tuesday, along with a plan that is bringing down crime.
Over the past year, East St. Louis has recorded 21 murders, versus 36 the year before. Federal authorities have been working alongside local police to identify bad actors.
“I know I am confident we can do more month after month,” said St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly. “If we want to go far and sustain these reductions in violent crime, we are going to have to this together. It will require all of us.”
Authorities said “Project Safe Neighborhood” as the beginning of a way to bring economic growth.
