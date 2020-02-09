CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Law enforcement has asked for help finding a 60-year-old man last seen in Cuba, Missouri.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Brand hasn’t been heard from since February 4. No one locally has heard from him since the end of January.
Deputies said Brand was seen last in the Cuba area. Cuba, Missouri, is about 83 miles southwest of St. Louis.
Law enforcement said Brand didn’t take his car or cell phone.
Brand wears glasses and has brown hair and eyes.
If you have any information on where Brand could be, please contact the Crawford County Dispatch at 573-775-4911.
