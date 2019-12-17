GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police are warning the public about the dangers of shoveling snow after they say snow removal contributed to the death of a Glen Carbon, Illinois man.
Otis Douglas, 65, shoveled snow outside his home Tuesday morning and then went inside. He collapsed a few minutes later.
Police said paramedics were able to restore his pulse, but he died at a hospital. Douglas suffered from heart disease, a condition that makes shoveling snow risky.
Experts have the following tips for snow shovel safety:
• Do not shovel after eating or while smoking
• Take it slow and stretch out before you begin
• Shovel only fresh, powdery snow; it's lighter
• Push the snow rather than lifting it
• If you do lift it, use a small shovel or only partially fill the shovel
• Lift with your legs, not your back
• Do not work to the point of exhaustion
• Know the signs of a heart attack, and stop immediately and call 911 if you're experiencing any of them; every minute counts
