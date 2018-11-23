NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man is his 40s was shot in his back in the north St. Louis Friday night.
The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Prairie Avenue in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood.
Police have not released any additional details surrounding the shooting or any suspect(s) description at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
