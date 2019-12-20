COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Investigators are looking into a a fatal fire that happened Thursday in the Metro East.
Firefighters responded to a fire on the 1000 block of N. Main at 9:30 p.m. Thursday night in Columbia.
Crews found a body in the residence while putting out the fire.
The Monroe County Coroner pronounced the victim as a white male dead at 9:35 p.m.
After an autopsy, positive identification can be made.
The Illinois State Fire Marshall and the Monroe County Coroner's Office is investigating the death.
