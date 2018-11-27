BERNIE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after the body of a southeast Missouri woman was found in the trunk of her car.
The Delta Dunklin Democrat reports that an autopsy performed last week on 38-year-old Holly Kirkman wasn't conclusive. Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope says authorities will have to wait for toxicology results to determine how she died.
She went missing on Nov. 8. Her body was found days later in the closed trunk of her car at the family home in the small town of Bernie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.