EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in East St. Louis are investigating three homicides that occurred over the course of four days.
From Saturday to Tuesday, three people lost their lives because they were killed in East St. Louis. Tuesday's victim was a 46-year-old man named Thomas DeWalt of Cahokia Heights.
DeWalt's mother gave details of her son's killing. She didn't want to give her name out of fear of retaliation. She said her son was shot in the head while working on a car Tuesday night in the 600 block of North 74th Street.
"I couldn't believe it," DeWalt's mother said. "My son was set up to be murdered. They shot my son while he was still laying up under that car. They had to bend down and shoot my son in his head."
DeWalt's mother told News 4 she hasn't been getting updates from the East St. Louis Police Department or the Illinois State Police.
"I called that number all night long and all I got was a busy signal," she said. "I called the mayor's number. This line is busy. Living in East St. Louis is hell. If I could afford to, I would get the hell up out of here, because I hate living in this damn city. I don't even feel safe in this city."
"My heart goes out to her," East St. Louis mayor Robert Eastern III told News 4. "I know that she's furious and the East St. Louis Police Department are doing all they can. Staffing has been an issue for quite some time in the City of East St. Louis when it relates to our public safety and police officers."
Eastern III said there are around 40 cops on the East St. Louis police force. He said he's hoping to add more in the coming months. He said he doesn't believe the killings are random acts of violence.
"There's speculation about what's actually happening with that," he said.
Anyone with information regarding DeWalt's death is asked to call police at 618-343-5239 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
