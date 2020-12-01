Mengqi Ji Elledge - Missing Columbia Woman

Police said 28-year-old Mengqi Ji Elledge was last seen on Oct. 8 at her residence in Columbia, Mo.

 Credit: Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in central Missouri are finished searching a section of river for the remains of a Chinese woman who's been missing for more than a year.

Columbia police say they found no evidence related to Mengqi Ji during a search of part of the Lamine River outside Boonville.

Ji was reported missing in October 2019. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, was charged in February with first-degree murder in her death.

Missing Woman

This undated file photo provided by Boone County Sheriff's Department in Columbia, Mo., shows Joseph Elledge. Prosecutors have charged Elledge, the American husband of a Chinese woman who has been missing since October, 2019, with first-degree murder in her death, even though her body hasn't been found. Elledge, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, with first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji. (Boone County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)

He's also charged with abusing the couple's young child. He's pleaded not guilty.

Police spent months searching an area of the river after cellphone records indicated Elledge had been there around the time his wife disappeared.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

