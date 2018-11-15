ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A local author who lost everything in a massive fire at a South City warehouse says the response from the public has been amazing.

One year ago, flames ripped through the Park Warehouse Service Building in the 3900 block of Park Avenue. Firefighters battled what they call a “once in a career fire.”

Walls collapsed and a fire truck was crushed, but everyone survived. Inside though, a company was nearly destroyed.

“I lost everything that wasn’t in the hatchback of my Toyota,” said author Amanda Doyle.

Inside the warehouse were thousands of books from Reedy Press. The fire occurred right before the busy holiday season and it was huge blow to authors like Doyle.

“It was really hard,” said Doyle.

However, from the ashes, a silver lining emerged.

“You’ve never seen so many people interested in buying local books after they heard about all the books burned up,” said Doyle.

One year later, the rubble is gone. The land where the warehouse stood is being prepped for a sale to another developer and the local authors of Reedy Press are gearing up for a much different holiday season.

“I’m looking forward to being out there a year later and saying Reedy Press is still here, these books are still here and personally I’m gratified that I get to keep doing this for my livelihood,” said Doyle.