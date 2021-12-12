(KMOV.com) -- With the new year and New Year's resolutions right around the corner, agent, author, and founder of Positive Life Choice Psychology, Ken Lindner, is encouraging people to aspire higher with their goals and choices.
Lindner says choices are opportunities, and we all have the opportunity to be the best version of ourselves in the new year.
"Making life choices is very much like going on a diet. You lose those first five pounds, you look great, you feel great, you're motivated to continue making great dietary choices. Same thing for positive life choices. You can start to see you can really change your life for the better. You like the way your life feels, you like the way your life looks, so you are positively reinforced to make more positive life choices," said Lindner.
He lays out a blueprint to make those better choices, both big and small, in his new book "ASPIRE HIGHER," which is an Amazon self-help best-seller.
"I have a whole chapter dedicated to how to jump start your life. Smaller life choices and then bigger ones. How to not let negativity bias cloud your judgment or emotions cloud your judgement. How to think about what you really want and go about getting it," said Lindner.
Lindner says there is something really special about the timing of his book, and this time of re-starting in the New Year.
“With there being so much negativity in our country these days, I believe that all of us can use a powerful, spirit-lifting, and life-elevating reset and jump-start for the New Year,” said Lindner. “We all can use more love, positivity, peace, and highest-life-purpose in our hearts as we begin 2022. As I discuss in my new book, 'ASPIRE HIGHER: How to Find the Love, Positivity, and Purpose to Elevate Your Life and the World,' making positive life choices whenever you have the opportunity, is the means for us all to live the wonderful and fulfilling lives that we dream about and so want for all those we love."
Lindner encourages people to make lofty goals but start with small steps getting there, in order to give yourself confidence.
"By making life choices that reflect your highest self, your highest values, and your highest goals, you develop empowering feelings of high self-esteem, high self-worth, and soul-enriching self-love. And when you love yourself, you want to continue to make positive life choices because you feel that you’re truly worthy and deserving of the far better life that you’re now building for yourself," said Lindner. "Additionally, when you love yourself, are proud of yourself, and love the new, great path that your life is on, you are far more likely to bestow love, kindness, compassion, and empathy onto others. So as I discuss in 'ASPIRE HIGHER,' by making positive life choices, you are given a wonderful 'Triple Bonus': 1) You elevate yourself; (2) you’re motivated to elevate others; and, (3) everyone is motivated to elevate our country. I believe that this is the game-changing process that will bring us the mutual respect, civility, kindness, collaboration, and peace in our country that we all crave."
