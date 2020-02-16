Australian soldiers spend their downtime caring for koalas rescued from the bushfires

Soldiers with the Australian Army have been using their downtime to help rescued koalas. 

 9th Brigade - Australian Army /Facebook
A soldier cares for a koala that was rescued from the Australian bushfires at the Cleland Wildlife Park

CBS NEWS -- We all have 24 hours in a day, but some people spend their time better than others. Soldiers with the Australian Army have been using their downtime to help rescued koalas

The soldiers from the Army's 9th brigade have been cuddling koalas during their feeding time at Cleland Wildlife Park, near the city of Adelaide, according to a post on the brigade's Facebook page. The koalas were transported there from Kangaroo Island, which was devastated by the bushfires that ravaged the continent in recent months. 

"16 Regiment Emergency Support Force have been using their rest periods to lend a helping hand at the Cleland Wildlife Park," the post said, "supporting our furry friends during feeding time and by building climbing mounts inside the park. A great morale boost for our hard working team in the Adelaide Hills.

Kangaroo Island has been called "Noah's Ark" because of its unique ecology, BBC News reports. However, there are now fears Kangaroo Island may never fully recover from the wildfires

