JUPITER, Fla. — Austin Dean isn’t exactly a patient guy. A more apt description for the new Cardinals outfielder? Eager.
As a kid, he wanted to learn how to play piano. His grandma tried teaching him—briefly.
“I taught myself when I was in eighth grade. My grandma played piano and she tried teaching me and—we were too slow for my pace,” Dean grinned. “I wanted to get to the advanced part of it so I kind of learned from YouTube and just watching people play, listening. That’s kind of how I picked it up. So when I go home that’s what I do in my spare time.”
The first song he learned, still his go-to, is ‘Apologize’ by OneRepublic. But it’s got to be the right circumstances for Dean to break out the vocals to accompany his playing.
“If it’s Michael Buble, 100 percent I’ll sing. That’s my guy,” Dean said. “I may not have the greatest voice but I can keep in (tune)… I do it when my wife’s not around because she’ll make fun of me, but when I’m by myself, hundred percent I’ll blare it out.”
Piano isn’t the only arena in which Dean shows a lack of patience.
“I hate losing more than anything,” he said. “I hated losing as a kid and I hate losing now even being an adult.”
It’s a character trait that couldn’t have meshed well with his time as a Miami Marlin in recent seasons, which probably explains Dean’s excitement to move across to the other side of the complex at Roger Dean Stadium this spring.
“I was super excited,” Dean said of joining the Cardinals this winter. “More of a fresh start than anything. I feel like I have a lot to offer. That’s the one thing I’m looking forward to, and just having everybody get to know me. I like winning. I hate losing. So I feel like I can fit in here with that. For me, I feel like I’m going to play my butt off every single day.”
Typically, such a shift from a losing club to a winner comes with other trade-offs. Players who have not yet proven their worth to a big-league lineup can benefit from the opportunity typically associated with less competitive environments. It’s rare for successful teams to have many openings for contributions from lesser-known sources.
Potentially to Dean’s benefit, that doesn’t apply to the Cardinals this spring.
St. Louis is coming off a division title and NLCS appearance, but the Cardinals have some noteworthy holes in their roster. Publicly, the team prefers to call the lack of a left fielder and bona fide cleanup hitter an opportunity for the young players anxious to show their worthiness. Privately, it’s not difficult to imagine the Cardinals brass wondering whether anyone actually will. The candidates most frequently mentioned in the conversation include Lane Thomas, Tyler O’Neill and top prospect Dylan Carlson.
Throw Dean in the pile of players trying to make it happen in 2020.
In some ways, the back of Dean’s baseball card is reminiscent of an aforementioned Cardinals outfielder. Tyler O’Neill has consistently dominated the opposition in Triple-A, but hasn’t been able to install himself as a fixture in the Cardinals lineup at the MLB level as of yet.
O’Neill’s MLB production has been greater than Dean’s (101 OPS+ vs. 75) in a similar number of chances, but the ‘quadruple-A player’ expression has at times been attached to both players. For all their gaudy numbers in the minors, neither has completed the transition to major-league mainstay. With left field vacant in St. Louis, many believe 2020 could be the year it happens for O’Neill.
In Dean’s mind, he has no reason not to strive for the same.
“It’s just being consistent in the big leagues,” Dean said. “My time with the Marlins I felt like personally I didn’t get a lot of opportunities, but the time that I did, I didn’t capitalize. Not until the end of September when I was playing everyday.”
So that’s the thing with Dean; a .656 career-OPS is easy to dismiss. But if the jury is still out on the kind of player O’Neill can become, why write Dean off based on a couple dozen more at-bats? Eventually, the hourglass does run out of sand; over time, this game has a way of revealing who you are. But Dean’s recent performance helps explain why the Cardinals felt there could be more to the 26-year-old out of Spring Texas than the underwhelming stats attached to his name.
As Dean referenced, he found his rhythm for the Marlins in September, posting a .260/.316/.507 batting line for an .823 OPS for the month. That flash of potential, combined with the massive 1.035 OPS he posted in the minors last season, was enough for the Cardinals to dip their toes into the pool on the 26-year-old outfielder. St. Louis acquired Dean for a low-level minor leaguer after he was designated for assignment by Miami.
He takes up a spot on the 40-man, sure, but his acquisition was virtually risk-free. The Cardinals need another starting outfielder to emerge this season. Why not place Dean and his .331/.398/.546 batting line into the mix?
Now, a lot would have to happen for Dean to leapfrog the competition in the outfield pecking order. O’Neill, Lane Thomas and Dylan Carlson are likely ahead of him, on paper. Dean indicated an openness to playing other positions to increase his versatility. With Miami, he worked on first base; the Cardinals, of course, appear well-stocked at that spot.
Dean’s primary focus, as for every position player seeking a spot on a production-hungry Cardinals roster, will boil down to his performance with a bat in his hand.
“Very positive,” Shildt said of his early impressions of Dean. “He’s done a nice job. He may get a little bit of time at first base, primarily an outfielder, mostly left field, but he’s off to a good start in camp. Had a good conversation with him; right after we traded for him, we called him and started the conversation, getting to know him. He’s enjoying what he’s doing, from my perspective. We’ll get him out there and get him an opportunity.”
An opportunity. It’s all Dean asks for this spring as he wades into the competition—and no surprise, he’s eager to get going.
“That’s good, let’s bring it, man,” Dean said of the idea that opportunity exists in Cardinals camp this spring for those who seize it. “At the end of the day, we’re all competing. We can all be friends here, and I will always root for everybody here. I’ll always root my teammates on. But we’re all here to compete, too. I’m all for that.”
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.