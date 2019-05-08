Miniskirts with image of Nazi death camp

The image on the miniskirt shows an image of Auschwitz.

 Redbubble

(CBSNews.com) - The Auschwitz memorial and museum in Poland has slammed an online marketplace for selling apparel featuring images of the death camp, saying offering the items is "disturbing and disrespectful." 

"Do you really think that selling such products as pillows, mini skirts or tote bags with the images of Auschwitz - a place of enormous human tragedy where over 1,1 million people were murdered - is acceptable?" Auschwitz Memorial tweeted at the Australian-based company, Redububble, Tuesday, sharing screenshots of the items on the company's site. "This is rather disturbing and disrespectful."

