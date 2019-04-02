JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's state auditor says the Revenue Department broke the law by not using a public process to change tax withholding tables.
Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway on Tuesday said that shows a "clear pattern of mismanagement" at the agency.
Withholding tables are used to calculate how much to take from workers' paychecks throughout the year for income taxes.
Galloway says the Revenue Department didn't follow state law when it revised those tables in January without proposing a regulation change, which would have allowed for public input.
She also questioned why the agency didn't publicize the January change, which she says will mean more money is withheld from paychecks throughout the year.
The former department director in a response included in the audit said the agency will work to update state
