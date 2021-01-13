ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County released the audio file of racist remarks a county dispatcher said on police radio last weekend.
We were able to get the audio after a lawyer had to sue the county, accusing the county of breaking Sunshine laws. The county has been fighting the release citing personnel matter.
You can hear the dispatcher's comment in the video above. We confirmed the dispatcher is Mark Peeler, Chief Mary Barton's brother-in-law. The incident happened on Jan. 9. The context of his comments is still unclear.
[READ: St. Louis County dispatcher investigated for using racial slur over police radio is chief's brother-in-law, sources say]
Peeler is currently suspended and an internal investigation is ongoing.
Chief Barton has denied there's systemic racism in the department previously but a recent independent review of the department found a serious racial divide in the ranks.
Watch the above video for the full report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.