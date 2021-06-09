ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Stray Rescue of St. Louis is holding its first fundraiser event in more than a year this Saturday.
Stray Rescue’s Urban Wanderers Art Show and Auction will take place at the Four Seasons in downtown St. Louis Saturday from 7-11 p.m. The event is free and open to the public with no tickets needed to attend.
Artists from across the country have donated one-of-a-kind pieces and the proceeds will help pay for medical emergencies and life-saving surgeries. All bidding will take place online. The auction will end at 10 p.m. the evening of the event.
Click here for more information or to participate in the auction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.