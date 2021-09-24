ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A thief found himself in a sticky situation in River Des Peres on Thursday.
Officers were chasing a man riding a stolen ATV when he abandoned the ATV and took off running. He ended up stuck in the muddy river and officers had to call St. Louis City's Fire Department to get the guy out.
He was arrested immediacy afterward.
