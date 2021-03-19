ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Attorneys for a St. Louis City police officer accused of thwarting a sexual assault investigation into two other officers is asking a judge to toss the case against her.

Officers Torey Phelps and Lafeal Lawshea are both facing sexual assault charges. According to court documents, a woman who accused Lawshea of sexual assault in 2019 met with Sgt. Jatonya S Clayborn-Muldrow about the incident. When the victim and Clayborn-Muldrow met for a lunch in March 2020, the victim said Clayborn-Muldrow questioned her for nearly two hours and then told her it was a misunderstanding and she should call Lawshea to explain the misunderstanding.

When the victim reported the sexual assault to police, Clayborn-Muldrow showed up in the internal affairs unit and asked who was investigating the complaints made against Lawshea, according to court documents. When Lawshea reportedly found out he was being investigated, he called the victim to ask, "Are we cool?" and also told her he did not sexually assault her.

Clayborn-Muldrow is charged with tampering with a victim or attempted tampering with a victim. In court filings, her attorney is asking for the charges to be dismissed, saying the statue of limitations had run out before the charge was filed. The attorney is also arguing there is a conflict of interest because she was part of an investigation into Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Lawshea is also charged in connection with allegations from 2009. Both he and Phelps are charged in connection with an incident from 2010.