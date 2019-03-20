CHICAGO (KMOV/AP) — Advocates for clergy abuse victims say their list of 395 priests or lay people in Illinois who have been publicly accused of sexually abusing children is far more extensive than the names already released by the state's six dioceses.
Attorneys Jeff Anderson and Marc Pearlman say the disparity shows church leaders continue to conceal the scope of the clergy abuse crisis. Victims echoed their statements.
"The Catholic Church has been nothing but deceitful as you know, and lying for many many years," said victim Joe Iacano. "The priest that abused me was moved to eight different parishes and he was moved to those parishes for what reason? Was it in the best interest of the Catholic children? Absolutely not, cause he abused in every parish that he went to."
Anderson and Pearlman say that of the 395 names on the list being released Wednesday, only one is a priest still in active ministry.
Dioceses throughout the state say they have taken major steps to address clergy abuse, including publishing the names of all credibly accused members of the clergy and reporting every allegation they receive to police. The attorneys say new list pulls names from lawsuits, news articles and other public sources.
22 of those names are from the Diocese of Belleville. Eight of those 22 priests are dead, and another 13 are retired or have unknown locations. One is still in active ministry, according to the report from the attorneys.
23 names were listed in the Springfield Diocese. 15 of those priests are dead, two were laicized, one retired, and five were on a leave of absence.
The Springfield Diocese issued a statement challenging the validity of the list released by Anderson and Pearlman, saying they released a list online of accused priests, and some of the list the attorneys released contained inaccurate or incomplete information.
The statement reads, in part:
"Mr. Anderson claims simultaneously that his report only includes names of priests already publicly accused, while also saying that this report is new. The report is an impressive professional marketing brochure, but it does not represent, as Mr. Anderson suggests, a thorough and diligent review of the publicly available facts, and it is highly misleading and irresponsible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.