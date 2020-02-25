ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis attorney Mary Pat Carl has filed to challenge incumbent Kim Gardner for the office of Circuit Attorney in the Democratic primary race.
Carl, 42, was a prosecuting attorney with the Circuit Attorney’s Office for 14 years and the office’s chief homicide prosecutor.
She finished second to Gardner in the 2016 primary..
Now a partner at Husch Blackwell, LLC, Carl released a statement in September saying it’s time for a change at Circuit Attorney.
“We have to restore competence and confidence in the Circuit Attorney’s Office,” she said. “It’s time for someone to step forward to assist victims’ families in holding these killers accountable. Gardner’s lack of successful prosecutions has emboldened the criminals in our city.”
Carl also cited Gardner’s use of tax dollars for her own legal defense, the indictment of her hired special investigator William Tisaby, and turnover in her office.
On Feb. 25, Carl officially filed to enter the race.
The primary election will be held on August 4, 2020.
