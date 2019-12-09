JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced a lawsuit against the City of Marshfield for enforcing a ticket quote for police officers, and efforts by the police chief to intimidate whistleblowers.
According to the lawsuit, Marshfield Police Chief Doug Fannen told officers in his department to write 16 citations per month, and that their performance reviews would be based on whether they wrote those 16 citations.
Additionally, Fannen would post traffic citation statistics on a bulletin board, the lawsuit alleges, and that the police chief stopped doing that once Schmitt’s office sued the City of Diamond in April 2019. The lawsuit says that Fannen said the Diamond police chief “messed up” by documenting a quota policy and that he had never written his down.
According to the attorney general’s office, these are the traffic citation numbers submitted by Marshfield for the last three years:
- 2016: 383 citations
- 2017: 646 citations
- 2018: 1,386 citations
The attorney general’s office also said Marshfield officers citing drivers on the interstate has also increased over the last three years from 0 in 2016 to 8 in 2017 and then 241 in 2018.
The lawsuit says Marshfield hired a Traffic Enforcement Officer who would be required to write at least nine citations per shift, or 144 citations per month. The position was funded by revenue generated from traffic tickets.
A Marshfield police officer tried to confront Fannen over the ticket quota being illegal under Missouri law, the attorney general’s office said. The lawsuit alleges that officer eventually resigned after being treated differently after raising concerns about the ticket quota.
“The Chief of Police then allegedly asked an officer to relay a message to the resigned officer that if he talked to the Attorney General’s Office about the traffic ticket quota scheme, that the Chief of Police would pursue a felony charge against that officer for [an] unrelated charge,” the lawsuit says.
“With this lawsuit against the City of Marshfield we’re sending a clear message to municipalities across the state: even if you don’t write your traffic quota policy down, we will take action to hold you accountable,” Schmitt said.
Marshfield is located in southwest Missouri near Springfield.
You can read the lawsuit by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.