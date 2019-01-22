ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri’s new attorney general was in St. Louis Tuesday to unveil a plan to combat violent crime.
Prior to the 10:30 a.m. announcement, Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office said his plan is one that has never been done before in Missouri.
Schmitt’s ‘Safer Streets” initiative will feature unprecedented cooperation between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, as well as various law enforcement agencies, he said.
“It is my job and my number one duty to keep Missouri families safe,” Schmitt said. “My family has lived in this region for generations. I want other families living in this region to feel that their children can grow up safely and pursue their dreams. The fight against violent crime is a fight worth fighting for.”
The initiative aims at the partnership being able to cut down on carjacking incidents and homicides by making Assistant Attorney Generals “Special Assistant United States Attorneys” to help assist in fighting and prosecuting violent crime. The plan is to have the prosecutors handle all types of federal cases and focus on St. Louis Police Chief’s John Hayden’s crime rectangle.
The initiative also aims to focus on continual community outreach.
During Tuesday morning’s announcement, Schmitt was joined by U.S. Attorney Jeff Jenson, Deputy Attorney General Cris Stevens and Chief Counsel Christine Krug.
