ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is one of the prosecutors in the trial of a man accused of robbing and killing a convenience store clerk in South City.
Antonio Muldrew is charged with first-degree murder, robbery and assault in connection to the 2014 death of Abdulrauf Kadir, an Ethiopian refugee who was working to bring his wife and children from a refugee camp to St. Louis. According to police, Muldrew went into the corner market on Chippewa street and shot Kadir multiple times. The suspect then allegedly went behind the counter and stole cash from the register.
During the investigation, police located Muldrew outside the crime scene. Surveillance video reportedly showed him inside of the store.
The trial appears to be the first one for Schmitt as sitting Attorney General.
The trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. Monday.
