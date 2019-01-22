ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri’s new attorney general will be in St. Louis Tuesday to unveil a plan to combat violent crime.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office said his plan is one that has never been done before in Missouri.
Schmitt plans to announce the new initiative, which is aimed at cutting down on violent crime rates across the state, at 10:30 a.m. Specific details of the initiative has not been released but Schmitt office said it will include unprecedented cooperation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and law enforcement.
During Tuesday morning’s announcement, Schmitt will be joined by U.S. Attorney Jeff Jenson, Deputy Attorney General Cris Stevens and Chief Counsel Christine Krug.
