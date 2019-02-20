CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The attorney for the man who fatally shot St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder is asking for a new trial.
Trenton Forster was convicted of first-degree murder on February 8. He shot and killed Snyder when Snyder was responding to call in South County in October 2016.
Forster’s attorney claims the judge in the trial made several errors.
