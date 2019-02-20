Trenton Forster talked about disgust for police on social media

Trenton Forster seen in a mugshot from a prior arrest (St. Louis County Police Department)

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The attorney for the man who fatally shot St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder is asking for a new trial.

Trenton Forster was convicted of first-degree murder on February 8. He shot and killed Snyder when Snyder was responding to call in South County in October 2016.

Forster’s attorney claims the judge in the trial made several errors.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.