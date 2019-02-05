ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The officer charged with killing an off-duty St. Louis police officer is requesting a new judge.
The attorney for Nathaniel Hendren claims the judge is biased based on remarks that were made at the bond hearing, according to new paperwork.
Court documents state the judge said in court that he did not agree with the defense that the shooting was an accident.
Prosecutors said the two officers, Katlyn Alix and Hendren, were playing a version of Russian roulette when the fatal gunshot was fired.
Hendren was on duty at the time and Alix was off duty at the home.
