ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Al Watkins, the attorney for Anthony Lamar Smith’s daughter, is asking for transparency.

Wednesday, Watkins said he, along with attorneys for Jason Stockley and Attorney General Josh Hawley, were calling for transparency.

After Stockley was acquitted in Smith’s death, Watkins claimed vital evidence was withheld during the federal civil rights case, which was settled for $900,000 on June 20, 2013. After Watkins’ claim, Hawley appointed former AUSA Hal Goldsmith to serve as an outside independent counsel to investigate the possible withholding of evidence. Goldsmith released his findings in a report on Dec. 5, 2017 in an abridge form, which confirmed the assertion that the DNA reports were not disclosed in the federal civil rights case, according to Watkins.

Earlier this year, Watkins filed a motion to show cause, reopen discovery and sanctions. The court then decided to reopen the discovery in the case.

After discovery was reopened, Watkins said he believes the entire Internal Affairs Division file still has not been produced, which is when he requested permission for the involved parties to be released from a protective order that would allow them to discuss findings with the Circuit Attorney and FBI. Watkins claims that the Circuit Attorney’s office did not have all the evidence it should have had access to while attempting to prosecute Stockley.

According to Watkins, the City of St. Louis asked for added time to consider this request. Watkins said he denied their request and plans to file a formal motion seeking partial relief from the protective order.

In addition, Watkins said he filed a motion for the complete Goldsmith Report. In the motion, he cited Hawley’s support for transparency.

Watkins said Stockely’s attorneys have shown support for transparency by turning over a copy of the minutes of a meeting conducted by the Board of Police Commissioners just prior to the federal civil rights case.

He also said Stockely, through his attorneys, has been supportive and cooperative.

“It is clear that Mr. Stockley had nothing to do with the failure of Koster’s AG Office or the City to produce that which they should have produced in the first place. While it is equally clear Mr. Stockley thinks he acted properly by shooting Smith, his good faith actions in this case demonstrate his commitment to ensuring that the surviving family of Smith garner access to that to which they were lawfully entitled in the first place,” said Watkins.

Watkins also said he is seeking to withdraw his prior demand for $5 million regarding civil rights cases involving the deaths of young black men at the hands of white law enforcement personnel.

“In light of the recently disclosed minutes of the meeting of the Board of Police Commissioners on the eve of the 2013 federal court ordered mediation conducted by a federal judge, it is clear that even the Board felt the value of the underlying case was in the $6 to $8 million range. Accordingly, we have withdrawn our prior demand and issued a new demand of $8 million plus attorneys’ fees incurred to date,” said Watkins.