ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Vincent “Vince” Hillyer the CEO and President of Great Circle, a nonprofit for kids and families, has been placed on administrative leave as of Wednesday.
Hillyer was arrested Tuesday.
READ: Former employees say video shows President, CEO of Great Circle with child in chokehold
Court documents said a grand jury indicted Hillyer on two charges of attempted endangering the welfare of a child (felony) and assault (misdemeanor) for chocking a child.
Documents said this incident was captured on video and happened on April 17.
The documents state: “Defendant is on video choking a child seated on a couch.”
Hillyer’s attorney Joel Schwartz said that is not true.
“He doesn't choke anybody,” said Schwartz. “Mr. Hillyer acted appropriately in that situation he was sitting with the kid for several minutes, approximately 10-15 minutes the child bit him and he restrained him.”
Hillyer was also initially arrested on another six counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
His attorney said this appears to be connected to an allegation that Hillyer created a policy that his staff wasn’t allowed to call 911 if a child needed help.
His attorney said that is not true.
“Yet they did take these people to an urgent care and they were allowed to call 911. There is no prohibition on calling emergency services when it’s warranted,” said Schwartz.
Schwartz said in most of those instances, Hillyer was not present on the premises.
Schwartz said the nonprofit employs about 1,400 people and operates on a budget of $85 million.
“In a nutshell someone did something wrong, they were fired for doing something wrong and now they are blaming the CEO, that is not a criminal charge,” said Schwartz.
Former employees have told News 4 they worked in a toxic environment that was not safe for students or staff. One of the former employees called it a ‘war-zone’ over the phone Wednesday.
Hillyer bonded out of jail and his next court date is June 18.
Great Circle said Hillyer requested to be placed on administrative leave.
Great Circle released the following statement Wednesday evening.
While we cannot comment on this particular situation, we can tell you that all Great Circle staff members have many avenues to report concerns and, in fact, are encouraged and expected to raise any questions or concerns they may have about issues related to client treatment or behavior. We encourage such discussions as part of our commitment to quality treatment.
Additionally, because of our commitment to quality, Great Circle is accredited and/or licensed by The Joint Commission and multiple regulatory agencies. Great Circle is accountable to rigorous, independent, third party review of our programs, along with routine measurement and reporting of our performance.
