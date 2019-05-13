ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man accused of killing and dismembering cats will be released from jail for a mental evaluation.
20-year-old Kaine A. Louzader, of St. Peters, will also receive treatment according to the judge's order. He could be released on house arrest to live with his father following treatment.
“These kind of cases are very emotional, we understand the concerns from the community and our first priority is to get this young man treated.” said Louzader's attorney, Eric Boehmer.
He is facing two felony charges of animal abuse, and prosecutors say charges could be added.
