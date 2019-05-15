ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - 20-year-old Kaine A. Louzader, of St. Peters, was checked into an inpatient psychiatric facility for evaluation and treatment.
Louzader will be ordered to be on house arrest with a GPS monitoring device following treatment.
“These kind of cases are very emotional, we understand the concerns from the community and our first priority is to get this young man treated.” said Louzader's attorney, Eric Boehmer.
He is facing two felony charges of animal abuse, and prosecutors say charges could be added.
Louzader used to work for Mercy Hospital, who released the following statement:
“As soon as we learned of the charges against Mr. Louzader, we immediately suspended his employment with Mercy and he has since resigned. He is no longer employed by Mercy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.