ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new father who was shot during an argument refuses to let his paralysis overshadow his abilities.
Brandon Morris’ life changed forever after a fight led to him being shot and sustaining a spinal cord injury in 1995. The tragedy happened 10 months after his son was born.
“Once I had my injury, I used to have days and times where there were bad days wondering if I really wanted to be around,” he said.
Motivated by his son, and with the support of his father, Morris didn’t give up but instead got busy. After years of rehab and learning how to adjust to live with a disability, he graduated from the Starkloff Disability Institute Career Academy in 2016. He was then hired to work in Centene’s Human Resources Department.
“I’m happy that I’m able to take care of my family. I’m once again able to be a taxpaying citizen. I’m able to live out the purpose that any man wants to do,” said Morris.
Sean Holiman told News 4 Morris has a great attitude.
“He looks at problems and addresses them,” said Holiman, who is Morris’ supervisor. “He is always looking to make things better and willing to take on tough situations. Attitude is everything and he has a great one.”
That positive attitude is proudly displayed in Morris’ office with the sign “too blessed to be stressed.” He told News 4 he’s grateful for a company like Centene which has set a goal to ensure 10 percent of its workforce is made up of people with disabilities.
“You can always give a person the opportunity to allow their gifts to shine, it’s all about the accommodations,” he said. “With the proper accommodations I am able to be equally as talented as some of my counterparts.”
Morris is one of five Starkloff graduates to be hired by the Centene Corporation, which is more than any other employer. Click here to learn more about Starkloff.
