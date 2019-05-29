CALHOUN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is in desperate need of sandbaggers.
Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office took to Facebook to urge people to assist the Village of Hardin because it is in a “flood crisis!”
Sandbaggers are asked to go to the Hardin Firehouse at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, this ongoing situation will last until at least Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.