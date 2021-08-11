Chile Vina del Mar Song Festival

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Concertgoers will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend the Maroon 5 concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and the Wilco + Sleater - Kinney concert at Saint Louis Music Park.

Before you buy tickets to both shows, a notice pops up saying attendees must be fully vaccinated or have received a negative test within 48 hours of the Aug. 13 and Aug. 18 concerts.

Children under 12 years old or fans with a medical note preventing vaccination will be required to take a COVID test within 48 hours of the concert and must provide proof of the negative test results.

Mask wearing is also encouraged.

To buy tickets to the Marron 5 show or more information, visit here. For Wilco tickets, click here.

