ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A person who attended the St. Louis County Council meeting where the mask mandate was overturned has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials tell News 4.
Hundreds of people attended Tuesday's meeting, most to protest a mask mandate that was put in place by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. Most were not wearing masks.
Mayor Tishaura Jones would not answer KMOV's questions Wednesday about whether or not she has any plans to get rid of the mask mandate, though a spokesperson for her office did.
The St. Louis City Health Department is working to identify and notify close contacts of the person who tested positive. Out of an abundance of caution, health authorities are recommending that anyone who attended the meeting quarantine for the next nine days and monitor their symptoms.
