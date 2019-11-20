ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An investment made by the Jennings School District is paying off and getting more students in the classroom.
For years, the district didn't even have a school bus, but a $300,000 donation from Enterprise has changed things for the better.
Attendance is up two percent, raising the number to 95 percent district-wide.
Superintendent Dr. Art McCoy attributes it to the district now having a bus and minivans.
“Our elementary schools are at 98 percent attendance. Our junior high is at 95-96. Our high school is at 92 percent,” he said. “So overall it's made a tremendous impact coming to school and also feeling the love.”
By law, the district has to provide transportation to students who are homeless; those staying with relatives, going from house to house.
The new vehicles help make sure they make it into the classroom. Some drivers also use it as an opportunity to make a positive impact.
“They’re just going through a transition, but iItry my best to mentor them, give them good positive insight, impart great things to them and hopefully I can help that way, too,” said van driver Duan Alexander
Three years ago, the district was spending about $200,000 per year to get about 30 students to school by taxi. This year, it will spend less than $100,000 in transportation for homeless students.
“I've received phone calls from parents who say, “I can't get my kid to get out of bed.’ I've taken the van, gone to the house, the kid comes to the door,” said Dr. Charmyn Andrews, principal of Jennings Junior High College Prep and Career Academy. “I say, ‘It's time to go to school, let's go get dressed’ and they come out and I bring 'em back to the school and we proceed with our day.”
McCoy said the vans have also removed any stigma a student might feel arriving in a taxi.
“When you're coming in a mini-van that looks like all the other vans, it's like, ‘Okay, I fit in, I belong, I am loved.’”
