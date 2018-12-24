ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – The man who was killed in St. Charles Friday night was attempting to rob a victim, police said Monday morning.
Officers discovered the body of 31-year-old Brady David Wood from O’Fallon, Mo. near the intersection of Franklin and N. 2nd Street around 7:30 p.m.
Someone spotted Wood’s body in an alley and called 911 thinking Wood was passed out, police said. When paramedics arrived, they discovered Wood was dead and called police.
According to police, Wood died after being shot in the neck.
Monday morning, investigators said Wood created a fake Facebook page and posed as a woman to lure a victim with the help of two accomplices. Police said Wood knew the victim and his intent was to rob him for money or narcotics.
After Wood’s accomplices took the would-be robbery victim to the area, Wood, who had his face covered, pulled out a pellet gun that looked like a real gun and threatened the victim, according to police. After being threatened, the target of the potential robbery fired one shot at Wood, killing him.
During a news conference Monday morning, investigators said the shooting was justified but that does not mean that other charges will not be issued. They have declined to release the shooter’s name.
Michael Leslie, 29, and Autumn Nuspl, 21, both of Overland, were charged with attempted robbery, murder in the second degree and tampering with evidence in the case. Both are being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
According to court documents, after the fatal shooting, Leslie took the replica gun from the ground in front of where Wood was lying and discarded it in a city-owned trash receptacle. Leslie and Nuspl then allegedly went back to Wood's body and took his wallet and cell phone.
Leslie then reportedly used the cell phone to call police and told them, "I don't know why I'm calling you guys but I'm thinking about robbing someone right now." After the call disconnected, Wood's cell phone was discarded near Fifth Street and Adams Street.
Wood's wallet was later discarded in a storm water sewer near Leslie's Overland home, police said.
Court documents state that Leslie admitted to conspiring with Nuspl and Wood to rob the victim. He also reportedly confessed to discarding the replica gun, calling 911 and disposing of Wood's wallet.
“It was definitely unnerving because this is a very safe area,” said Laura Henry, owner of Grass Valley Roots Antique store.
Henry’s store is just blocks away from the empty alley where Wood’s body was discovered.
“Things like this don’t happen here so [I’m] wondering who? What? When? And why?” she said.
Wood’s sister, Abigail Marlean, told News 4 her brother had a big heart but was struggling with his own demons just like anyone else.
“Brady could light up a room with his smile and make you laugh so hard…you couldn’t breathe. He wasn’t just my brother but my best friend. I’m forever protected by my angel,” said Marlean.
The Major Case Squad handled the investigation and released photos of a hoodie and a tattoo Saturday morning to help identify Wood’s body.
Police also released photos of the victim’s car, a white 2001 Pontiac Bonneville, which helped them to later locate it.
Anyone with information on the vehicle is urged to contact St. Charles police or CrimeStoppers.
