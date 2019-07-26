DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police said a man wanted for attempted murder in Florida and a missing teen he was with were taken into custody in De Soto, Mo. Friday morning.
Police said they found Anthony Febles, 18, and a missing 16-year-old girl from West Palm Beach at the Casey’s General Store in the 1900 block of N. Main Street around 10:20 a.m.
Febles is wanted by Miami-Dade police on two counts of robbery and attempted murder. Police say he and another suspect shot two people during a robbery. The other suspect was arrested in Florida.
Police said they found what is believed to be meth on the 16-year-old.
Febles was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition. The 16-year-old was taken to the Jefferson County Detention Center.
