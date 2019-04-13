RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Richmond Heights Police Department is investigating after an attempted carjacking at the St. Louis Galleria mall Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to the attempted carjacking in the mall parking lot at approximately 3:45 p.m.
Sources say multiple people attempted to steal a vehicle before fleeing the scene.
This is a developing story and News 4 is working to learn more.
