mug shot Weston Baird 030320

Weston Baird, 22, was arrested for attempted armed robbery following an incident in the 200 block of Poag Avenue on Feb. 22.

 South Roxana Police Department

SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Red Bud man was arrested after a foot pursuit following a home invasion in South Roxana on Feb. 22.

Weston Baird, 22, was arrested after police were called to the 200 block of Poag Avenue regarding a home invasion.

After a foot chase, Baird was arrested, during which a weapon was recovered by officers, according to police.

Baird was later issued a warrant for attempted armed robbery. His bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.