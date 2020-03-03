SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Red Bud man was arrested after a foot pursuit following a home invasion in South Roxana on Feb. 22.
Weston Baird, 22, was arrested after police were called to the 200 block of Poag Avenue regarding a home invasion.
After a foot chase, Baird was arrested, during which a weapon was recovered by officers, according to police.
Baird was later issued a warrant for attempted armed robbery. His bond was set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.