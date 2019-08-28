ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Dozens came to Harris Stowe University Wednesday night for a town hall meeting with elected officials about gun violence.
It was the first time Congressman Lacy Clay and city leaders spoke to the public about a proposed bill they say is part of a solution to St. Louis City’s gun violence.
READ: Lacy Clay proposal would allow cities to enact tougher gun laws
"We're coming together to say, ‘Hey, we understand, we hear our residents, we want to help because we are affected by this too," said Ward 21 Alderman John Muhammad.
The plan is House Bill 3435, it gives local governments the power to create their own gun laws.
The proposed law would also require mandatory gun permits, restrict gun and ammunition sales, begin monitoring of online gun sales and would go after individuals who are committing crimes with illegal and stolen guns.
"It would be a red flag immediately. Right now, I could walk into a pawn shop on any corner in the City of St. Louis and get a gun, and there's no way to track that," says Alderman Muhammad.
In July, city leaders passed measures supporting Bill 3435.
If that bill becomes law, then the City of St. Louis will immediately start implementing it.
St. Louis police say so far, 50 percent of the homicides have been solved in 2019.
Congressman Clay asked attendees to sign letters to demand senators to urge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call the senate back in session to vote on the bill.
