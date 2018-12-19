SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - At a town hall meeting at Forest Park Community College, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden praised his department’s efforts to curb violent crime in an area police have been focusing on, and he discussed plans to curb crime in 2019.
There have been 174 homicides so far in 2018, a three-year low for the City of St. Louis that in 2017 saw the deadliest year in more than two decades.
Chief Hayden said much of that decrease happened in an area known as "Hayden's Rectangle," a section of north St. Louis where 67 percent of the city's violent crime occurs.
Throughout the year, officers have increased patrols in the area and used new technology such as cameras and license plate readers. Violent crime has dropped 20 percent in the rectangle in 2018.
In that section, which includes neighborhoods like The Greater Ville and Wells-Goodfellow, they have arrested 166 people in connection to stolen or carjacked cars, seized marijuana and meth valued at $1 million and decreased homicides by 26 percent.
In 2019, Chief Hayden says they plan to deploy the same tactics in two new "crime reduction zones." The first zone will be downtown from Jefferson in the west, Lenoir K. Sullivan in the east, Delmar in the north and Chouteau in the South.
The second zone will be the Dutchtown and Gravois Park neighborhoods in South City.
He said they were chosen after analysis of crime throughout the city. In downtown, the issue is property crime and he mentioned specifically a hope to combat car theft and break-ins.
“I guess my biggest concern is what are the police doing to make sure the garages are kept secure and that crime doesn’t happen there and for that matter on the streets,” said downtown resident Maggie Teson.
Regarding those concerns, Hayden said, "We know a lot of those garages don’t have cameras so we’re going to do a whole effort to get some tie-ins to really see faces of people breaking into cars,” said Hayden.
In the Dutchtown area, Hayden said the violent crime is similar to in the crime scene in The Ville and other parts of the initial rectangle.
Hayden assures patrols will not be diverted from other neighborhoods to increase presence in these new zones but instead they will utilize tasks force, SWAT and the traffic division.
