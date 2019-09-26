ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson was in St. Louis Thursday to help AT&T announce a new $1 million initiative to better the area.
AT&T workers wearing "Believe STL" T-shirts packed the auditorium at Harris-Stowe University Thursday morning to celebrate the company contributing funds to various organizations that support programs impacting young people in the region.
"This is a perfect example of why we have to be working together,” Parson said. “Getting the outreach to people that need it the most."
Workers spent part of their day packing book bags with school supplies.
In addition to the money, the company's employees are also volunteering with local organizations and mentoring young people in the area.
