ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - AT&T says it is looking to fill numerous open positions.
The company announced Friday it is looking to fill 130 job openings in Missouri and another 300 in Illinois, many in the St. Louis area. AT&T is seeking to hire staff for sales, call centers and other areas.
