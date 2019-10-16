MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A school bus was involved an accident with another car in Bethalto, Illinois Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened in the 3100 block of Harris Lane around 3:30 p.m. Police say the bus was going west on Harris while car was heading east.
The car rolled over, authorities say. Two kids and two adults were on the bus, they were not injured. Two teens inside the car were conscious and breathing when they were airlifted to a hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.