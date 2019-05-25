ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At least 12 people have been shot, and one killed in multiple shootings since late Friday night, according to police.
The violent night started with a woman grazed by a bullet when she was shot at by a male suspect during an altercation just after 8 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North 8th Street.
Then, around 9:30 p.m. a man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm after being shot near Page and Walton. He was listed in stable condition.
Just twenty minutes later, police responded to Midtown Sports Bar in North St. Louis where three victims were shot.
Just 10 minutes later, around 10 p.m., police said three victims were shot in the 5600 block of Acme in North St. Louis. Police said a man was shot in the head, and another victim ran away from the scene. The victim was discovered later.
Real Time Crime said the man shot in the head later died and a homicide investigation was requested. Police originally believed there were two victims who ran away from the shooting, but later determined there was just one other victim.
Two victims were shot five minutes before 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Hodiamont. Both of the victims were taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.
Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday morning, a woman was shot in the leg near MLK and Cora. Police said she was conscious.
Police later reported a man was shot in the ankle around 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of Spruce in the downtown area. He was listed as conscious and breathing.
At the intersection of MLK and Union, police responded to a shooting around 9:30 a.m. Saturday where they found a man unconscious and not breathing. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police said the man was in an accident shortly after he was shot. A homicide investigation was requested.
This story will be updated when any new information about the separate incidents is made available.
