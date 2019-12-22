JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers with the St. Louis county Police Department are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting in Jennings.
News 4 crews saw at least 30 evidence markers on the ground around businesses in the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Blvd. Several parked cars were hit by bullets. One business in the area was also hit by bullets.
Police said one person was shot and taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.
No other information was released.
